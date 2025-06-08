Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium: CID probe begins

June 8, 2025

Bengaluru: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that has been handed over the probe into the stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here recently, that claimed 11 lives, began its investigation into the incident yesterday.

The State Government has handed over the probe to its own investigation agency, in parallel to the Magisterial Inquiry headed by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and Judicial Inquiry, into the worst ever tragedy reported in the recent times.

CID Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubanvita is heading the probe team, with the Dy.SPs Gowtham and Purushotham, named as the Investigation Officers (IO). The team inspected Gate Nos. 7, 19, 18, 16 and 21, where the stampede occurred as lakhs of fans had gathered to take part in the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), following the domestic team’s win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the recently concluded 18th edition Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket Tournament.

Three top honchos, associated with DNA Management and the Marketing Head of RCB, have been arrested and remanded to Judicial Custody. Meanwhile, the Police are making preparations to take them into their custody on body warrant, with the Court expected to resume the hearing tomorrow (June 9).

Bengaluru Urban DC J. Jagadish, who is conducting the Magisterial Inquiry, has already visited M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and inspected the spots where commotion occurred ending up with stampede. He has also collected the investigation report over those injured in the melee from Bowring Hospital, Fortis, Manipal and Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital. The number of admissions, discharges and deaths, the reason for death and other allied matters have all been collected by the Bengaluru Urban DC, from the hospitals.

Besides, the Bengaluru Urban DC has also served a notice to over 25 injured persons, to record their statements related to the reasons that caused stampede.

Strangely, it has also come to fore that, the Government concealed actual facts related to injured persons, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the media briefing held after the incident, asserted that ’11 people have died and 47 have been left injured in the incident.’ In reality, there were 11 deaths and 65 injured and treated at various hospitals in the city. While two of the injured persons are still undergoing treatment at Bowring Hospital, the remaining have been discharged. The duo are degree students and residents of K.R. Puram and Chikkaballapur respectively, who have suffered fracture in leg.