C. Narayanagowda conferred ‘Atithya Ratna’ award

June 8, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda was conferred with the prestigious State-level ‘Atithya Ratna’ award at a programme organised recently at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) auditorium in Bengaluru, marking the 70th anniversary of Karnataka State Hotel Owners Association.

Speaking after receiving the award, Narayanagowda said that though he had kept himself away from awards, he felt like receiving a Padma award, with the State Hotel Owners’ Association honouring him for his contribution to the hotel industry and social service. Stating that joy has no bounds if one is wholly satisfied in his/her work or profession, he thanked the Karnataka State Hotel Owners’ Association for the award.

The award that he has got cannot be valued as it is given out of affection towards him, he said adding, “I dedicate this award to all my friends in the hotel industry. Our goals can be achieved only through courage, after overcoming all hurdles and challenges. Along with affection, confidence takes us on the path of reaching our goal. Young entrepreneurs and businessmen should understand this and move forward in their profession.”

Hotel Owners’ Association State Vice-President Ravi Shastri said that the first step towards achievement is generally inspired at paying back to the society. Pointing out that there will be a lot of hardwork, dedication and determination behind any achievement, he said that it is a matter of pride for hoteliers that Narayanagowda has been conferred with the prestigious award. He wished Narayanagowda more such awards in the future.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji graced the occasion.