MLA inaugurates new office of Ursu Mahamandali

June 8, 2025

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurated the new office of the city’s Karnataka Ursu Mahamandali Charitable (KUMC) Trust located on the first floor of Vivekananda Hall, No. 435, 2nd Main, 4th Cross, Gokulam 3rd Stage here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Harishgowda said that one day is not enough for explaining the contributions, works and deeds of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the overall welfare of the State and the society.

Maintaining that Nalwadi is largely responsible for the people of Mysuru to lead a peaceful and contentful life, he highlighted the achievements of the erstwhile Mysuru ruler.

Calling the city’s noted entrepreneur Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy as a landmark of business in Mysuru, the MLA said that the senior entrepreneur is making all efforts for the growth of industry and development in Mysuru. Expressing confidence that the KUMC Trust will be of much benefit to the community, especially the younger and future generations, he said that Pratibha Puraskar programme is aimed at inspiring the students further.

Stressing on the need for acquiring the latest skills, in keeping with the advancements in Science and Technology as it holds key for growth in the profession, Harishgowda said, he had urged the Government in the previous Legislature Session for imparting skills training to students soon after PUC.

Bemoaning that the highly educated too are finding it difficult to get jobs today, he maintained that one can acquire knowledge about different things and learn life skills by being associated with elders and knowledgeable persons.

KUMC Trust President B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs, who presided, explained in detail about the formation of the Trust and its growth over the years. Lauding the help rendered by philanthropist entrepreneur Dr. Jagannath Shenoy, he said that he is a model to others in generosity and philanthropy.

Stating that is important for everyone to contribute to the society, Urs said, he was ready to quit if a responsible member of the community shows interest in taking forward the Trust.

More than 20 meritorious students of Ursu community who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC were presented Pratibha Puraskar on the occasion.

Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy, Managing Trustee of Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works, in his address, said that the almighty will give us four times the wealth if we do social service.

Stating that children will watch the social service of their parents, he said that this will inspire them to tread in the path of parents. Bemoaning that many children who have settled abroad, urge their parents to join them abroad after selling properties here, he said that such action will make the parents feel like jail birds abroad.

“It is important to impart education that teaches our children Samskara, traditions and our rich heritage. The students should show keen interest in reading books and acquiring knowledge by discarding cell phones,” he said adding that it is important to lead life as a good person in the society.

Former Corporator SBM Manju too spoke on the occasion.

Karnataka Ursu Mahamandali Charitable Trust Hon. President M.L. Basavaraje Urs and others were present.