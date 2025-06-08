Fast-track pending Railway projects, maintain quality

June 8, 2025

Union Minister of State V. Somanna reviews Railway projects in Mysuru

Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has stressed the need for uncompromising quality and timely execution of railway projects.

He was speaking at a review meeting of South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, held at the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Conference Hall in city this morning. Addressing DRM Mudit Mittal and other senior officials, the Minister emphasised that delays, inefficiency or lack of professionalism would not be tolerated.

“The Railway Department may not depend on any one individual, but it is indispensable to everyone. Officials must work with discipline and treat people with respect,” he said.

The DRM briefed the Minister on the ongoing Rs. 439.3 crore project to expand Mysuru Railway Station with five new platforms, subways, skywalks and other passenger- friendly facilities.

Land acquisition delay at Naganahalli

A key issue discussed was the delay in acquiring 8 acres and 29 guntas of land for the proposed Naganahalli Railway Yard. Somanna assured that he would take up the matter with the State Government to resolve bottlenecks.

Taking note of non-Kannada- speaking officials in Karnataka, Somanna questioned why some hadn’t learned the local language despite working in the State for years. “I learnt Hindi in three months and use it fluently. It’s time officials learn Kannada too — it helps in better communication,” he said.

Rs. 39,000 crore investment in Karnataka

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to rail development in Karnataka, Somanna revealed that Rs. 39,000 crore is being invested in 13 major projects.

These include long-pending lines like Rayadurga-Tumakuru (Rs. 2,500 crore, completion by 2027), Tumakuru-Davangere and Kudachi-Gadag. He also spoke of the Green Corridor project in Tumakuru, which integrates railway tracks with industrial zones to reduce logistics costs. On the delay in electrifying the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar line, Somanna acknowledged the issue and assured officials that he would look into it and speed up the process.

Somanna revealed that projects like the Mysuru-Kushalnagar and Chamarajanagar-Hejjala railway lines were previously declared unviable by the State Government. “Despite discussions with Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose and his father, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, there has been no progress. I will speak to the Chief Minister directly within 15 days,” he said.

On the expansion of the Yadgir railway bogie factory, originally set up by Mallikarjun Kharge, Somanna said that the Government has now sanctioned Rs. 200 crore to scale operations. He added that pending underpass and other infrastructure works across the State would be completed “beyond political or caste boundaries.”