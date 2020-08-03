State Government launches ‘Vidyagama’ Scheme for School students
August 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as uncertainty prevails over the re-opening of Schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, the State Government today launched ‘Vidyagama’ Scheme, a concept aimed at taking Schools to the doorsteps of children at villages in the absence of physical classes.

As per the scheme, the teachers, who hitherto asked to Work from Home, are now required to come to the schools, sign attendance and go on a journey for meeting the children at select points close to their (children) place of stay and engage them in  academic activities.

As per the concept, the teachers after virtually engaging the children and their parents, ask the children to gather in batches of 10 to 15 at a spacious place located in the vicinity of their stay. All the children are asked to wear face masks, undergo thermal screening and maintain physical distancing among them. After the children assemble at the informed time, the teachers visit the spot and engage them in academic activities at least for two hours a day, teaching them common subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science and English. 

During the interaction, the teachers are required to clear any doubts of the students and also provide them with the latest inputs on the subjects they are taught.

With no signs yet on re-opening of schools, the Government has launched this unique concept in order to continuously engage the students in academic activities at this critical junction of time and not leave any gaps in the learning of students. The  scheme is also aimed at making the students learn as much as possible till the school re-opens and  keep them constantly engaged in learning as this is crucial in their academic pursuit.

