Couple escape with minor injuries as tree branch falls on bike
News

August 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A couple, who was proceeding on a bike suffered minor injuries when a tree branch fell on the bike in front of the Mounted Police headquarters on Lalitha Mahal Road yesterday afternoon.

The couple was proceeding on Lalitha Mahal Road, when a branch of a tree fell at about 3 pm in front of the Mounted Police Office. As the branch brushed against the bike, the couple fell down and sustained minor injuries. 

Shivanna, an eyewitness of the incident told SOM that passersby rushed to the help of the couple, who had sustained minor injuries.

As the branch had fallen on the middle of the road, traffic on the road was disrupted for about 15 minutes creating a traffic jam. Many two-wheeler riders got down from their vehicles and moved the branch to the road side and made way for the movement of traffic. Later, the MCC’s Abhaya team arrived and cleared the branch from the roadside.

Meanwhile, a few residents of Siddarthanagar said that many roadside trees had become weak and dry and had fallen on the road due to wind resulting in injuries to motorists and pedestrians. 

They have urged the MCC authorities to identify weak and dry trees and remove them before any fatal incidents take place.

