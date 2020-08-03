Mysuru district reports 238 new COVID positive cases, 10 deaths on Aug. 2

August 3, 2020

Mandya sees 97 cases and three deaths, Kodagu reports 16 and Chamarajanagar sees 31 new COVID cases and two deaths

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has reported 238 new COVID cases yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,820, according to the media bulletin received last evening.

As many as 1,692 patients have been discharged from hospital including 101 patients yesterday. Ten COVID related deaths were reported yesterday and the death toll so far in the district is 161.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State media bulletin.

Mandya: The district reported 97 new COVID cases yesterday bringing the total number of positives to 1,757. A total of 1,009 patients have been discharged so far including 26 patients yesterday. Three COVID related deaths were reported and the death toll so far in the district is 14. There are 734 active cases in the district till yesterday.

Kodagu: Sixteen new COVID positive cases were reported bringing the total positive cases to 467. A total of 288 patients have been discharged so far and the death toll so far in the district is nine. There are a total of 170 active cases in the district.

Chamarajanagar: 31 new COVID cases were reported yesterday and the total positive cases is now 743. As many as 463 patients have been discharged so far including 48 patients yesterday. Two COVID related deaths were reported and the death toll so far is nine. There are a total of 271 active cases in the district.