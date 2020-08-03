Dr. Indra Amla passes away
August 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s well-known Paediatrician Dr. (Mrs.) Indra Amla (90), wife of late Dr. B.L. Amla, former Director of Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, passed away at her residence in Gokulam on Aug. 1. 

She leaves behind three daughters — Anita, Nina and Vanya — grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were held in city on Saturday afternoon, according to family sources.

Profile: Dr. Indra Amla was born in 1930 to G.V. Krupanidhi and Sushila Krupanidhi. Krupanidhi was a former editor of Deccan Herald. She obtained her MBBS from the acclaimed Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi. 

Dr. Indra Amla received MRCP and FRCP from Edinburgh Medical School, United Kingdom. She had an early stint in USA working at New York and Cincinnati. 

On returning to India, Dr. Indra Amla joined Mysore Medical College as a Professor in the Department of Paediatrics. For almost two decades, she enriched the medical fraternity of the institution by serving as the Head of Department of Paediatrics and also as Principal of Mysore Medical College.

Taking a break from India, Dr. Indra Amla moved to USA on an assignment at the Georgetown Medical Hospital, Washington DC. Again, on return to India, she took up the assignment at JSS Medical College, Mysuru, with the honour being the First Head of the Department of Paediatrics. 

Being a Doctor in profession, Dr. Indra Amla was very much committed to serve the human society through Krupanidhi Mother and Child Foundation that provided the requisite care for needy families. 

As an Educationist, Dr. Indra Amla was involved in taking forward the CFTRI School to higher pinnacle of education system in Mysuru.

Condoled: Sam Cherian Kumbukattu,  Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd., Mysuru, has condoled her death. In his condolence message he said, “To the Schevaran family, the Amla couple were a pillar of strength in the progress of company with moral support and well-being business ethics for all times. We definitely miss Dr. (Mrs.) Indra Amla amongst us, but their blessings and wishes always remain with us in moving ahead.”

