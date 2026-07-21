State honours for Chennamma

July 21, 2026

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and his family members perform last rites amid large gathering

Mortal remains of Chennamma laid to rest at the foot of Mavinakere Sri Ranganatha Swamy Hill in Holenarasipur

Hassan: The last rites of Chennamma wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was performed at their family agricultural land at the foot of Mavinakere Sri Ranganatha Swamy Hill, Holenarasipur taluk in the district, with full State honours yesterday.

The mortal remains of Chennamma, who passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday, was laid to rest as per Vokkaliga tradition, at about 5.45 pm yesterday, with her younger son Dr. Ramesh, performing the rituals.

Prior to her last rites, the Police personnel fired in the air, followed by the rendition of National Anthem, to offer full State honours to the departed soul. Two minutes of silence was observed and the Tricolour draped on the mortal remains of Chennamma, was removed and handed over by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to Deve Gowda. Shivakumar, touched the feet of Deve Gowda, as a mark of respect on the occasion. Shivakumar later handed over the Tricolour to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, son of Deve Gowda.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy addressing the people, who attended the funeral of his mother Chennamma, at the foot of Mavinakere Sri Ranganatha Swamy Hill in Holenarasipur yesterday evening.

The rituals related to the funeral was performed by a team of Priests led by Kannan Swamy, from Melukote in Mandya district, even as thousands of people, including family members, relatives and JD(S) MLAs, former MLAs and MLCs, former Ministers and the party workers, who had gathered at the funeral site, paid a teary tribute to Chennamma.

Chennamma’s sons, former Minister and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna, retired KAS Officer Balakrishna, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Dr. Ramesh, daughters H.D. Anasuya and H.D. Shylaja, daughters-in-law including former MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy and former Hassan ZP Member Bhavani Revanna, sons-in-law including Dr. C.N. Manjunath, MP of Bangalore Rural Constituency and Dr. H.S. Chandrashekar, grandchildren including JD(S) State Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy and others were present.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Railways and Jalshakti, V. Somanna, took part in the funeral as the representatives of the Central Government.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Pattanayakanahalli Mutt Seer Sri Nanjavadhoota Swamiji, Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and other leaders were present.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Chennamma, who passed away after a brief illness at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, was kept in her Padmanabhanagar residence for overnight. Following day on Sunday, the body was brought in a flower bedecked hearse, in a procession to Holenarasipur.

The body was kept at the residence of Revanna in Holenarasipur to enable relatives, public and others to pay their last respects. Later, it was taken in a procession to the funeral site and several villagers offered their tributes, en route the funeral site.

Prajwal watches from jail

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, watched the funeral of his grandmother Chennamma, on TV.

Prajwal, who is presently serving his life sentence, after he was convicted in a case of sexual assault, had written a letter to the jail authorities to make arrangements to watch the funeral. Accordingly, the arrangement was made and Prajwal watched the entire funeral from there itself, it is learnt.

The family members of Prajwal, especially his father Revanna, had decided not to apply for Prajwal’s release on parole, to participate in the funeral, to avoid embarrassment to the family, it is said.

‘She was Annapoorne…’

The 93-year-old former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, who was in deep grief following his wife Chennamma’s death, said: “She was Annapoorne (one who feeds the hungry without any discrimination) and have sent her to the feet of Sri Ranganatha Swamy.”

“My family members decided to perform her last rites at the foot of Ranganatha Swamy Hill, as it was due to the blessings of the deity, I rose to become Prime Minister of this country. She was also the strong pillar of support in my successful political career,” said Deve Gowda.