State Human Rights Commission Member holds review meeting

Mysuru: Karnataka State Human Rights Commission Member Rupak Kumar Dutta held a review meeting regarding the pending complaints for the year 2016-17 at ZP auditorium here in the presence of District-level officers. Some of the complaints include how children are illtreating their elders, problems related to khatas of houses, land disputes and other pending complaints.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, SP Amit Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner T. Yogesh, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu, Assistant Commissioner H.N. Shivegowda, Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director K. Radha, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing officer Dr. Seethalakshmi and others were present.

The officers will brief the Member about the complaints and depending on the status, notices will be issued and explanations called for from the respective Departments.

Fresh complaints will be received in the afternoon.