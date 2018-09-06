Higher Education Minister to meet striking Music Varsity students

MLA Ramdas visits campus; assures students of all help

Mysuru: The students of the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University scaled down their protest on day three this morning, after a meeting with JD(S) District Youth President Girish Gowda, representative of Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda and the Registrar Prof. Nagesh Bettakote.

The students, on the assurance that GTD will personally come on Sept.10 to the campus to listen to their problems and try to solve them, decided to withdraw the protest. However, they said that they would continue to agitate inside the Varsity with songs and playing instruments till their demands are met.

Meanwhile, on the second day yesterday they wore black bands and were shouting slogans against the University authorities at the premises on JLB Road in Lakshmipuram. On hearing about the protest, MLA S.A. Ramdas visited the spot and heard about the students’ problems.

Later, he met the in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. R. Rajesh, Registrar Prof. Nagesh Bettakote and Engineer Ramamurthy and discussed the issues with them.

He asked them to first take steps to provide five classrooms. He directed the engineer to immediately call for tender. Asking the authorities to provide the toilet facilities to women at the earliest, he said that if it was not possible for them, he would help in building the toilets.

Ramdas assured that he would talk to the Corporation authorities and arrange for drinking water facilities. As it is a Music University, lot of cultural programmes are held regularly. Hence, the students need a proper stage and auditorium to rehearse.

There are also requirements for projectors and audio studio, besides other demands and he promised to fulfil all of them.

Since the Music University comes under his K.R. Constituency, he said that he would concentrate on all development works that is required for the Music University.

Stir to continue till GTD intervenes

The Vice-Chancellor is just not responding to our demands. Whenever we bring any problem to his notice, he just brushes them aside. MLA Ramdas has come and assured us of solving the problems and now we are confident that they might be sorted out. However, till Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) visits the campus, looks into the problems and tries to solve them, we will continue with our agitation. —Striking students