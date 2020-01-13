MLA Ramdas launches Post Card Campaign in city supporting CAA
January 13, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: A post card campaign in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was launched by Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas in city yesterday to coincide with Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and BJP’s public outreach programme. All the post cards were addressed to Prime Minister’s Office.

Ramdas also garlanded the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Vivekananda Circle and spoke about Swami Vivekananda’s contribution to youths and the nation. He called upon the youths to inculcate Vivekananda’s ideals in their day-to-day life to build not only a healthy society but also a healthy nation.

He also lauded the contributions of Swami Vivekananda in projecting Indian culture to the world and remembered his speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. 

Corporators Sunanda Palanetra, Shivakumar, Geetashri, B.V. Manjunath and others were present on the occasion.

