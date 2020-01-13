Over 20 injured as Canter vehicle topples
Over 20 injured as Canter vehicle topples

January 13, 2020

Mandya:  Over 20 persons travelling in a goods Canter vehicle suffered injuries when the vehicle toppled near Muthathi in Malavalli taluk yesterday afternoon.

The injured include Darshan, Komresh, Thimmegowda, Rajamma, Saroja, Rathnamma, Ravi, Madegowda, Suresh, Vasanth, Susheelamma, Kalamma and others. They all belong to T. Malligere village in Mandya taluk.

Yesterday morning, about 50 persons of T. Malligere village were travelling in the Canter to perform puja to Anjaneyaswamy at Muthathi. At about 12.45 pm, when Muthathi was about 7-km away, the driver of the Canter lost control of the vehicle at a turning and the vehicle toppled resulting in more than 20 persons in the Canter suffering injuries.

While some suffered fractures on their hands and legs, children suffered head injuries and some suffered minor injuries.

No doctors: When the injured were rushed to Halagur Primary Health Centre (PHC), there was no doctor there resulting in the relatives of the injured running here and there to get their loved ones treated. 

But the nurses and attenders at the PHC provided first aid to the injured and shifted the injured to the Mandya District Hospital in a private vehicle.

Halagur Circle Inspector Manjunath, Sub-Inspector Purushotham and staff visited the spot. A case has been registered at Halagur Police Station.

