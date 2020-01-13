Sankranti sale KSIC offers up to 25% discount on Silk Sarees

January 13, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Ltd., as part of Sankranti festival is offering up to 25% discount of its whole range of Mysore Silk sarees at its five outlets in city.

According to KSIC officials, discount is offered at its two outlets near Mysuru Zoo and Zoo complex, one outlet in K.R. Circle, one in Mayura Yatri Nivas and one outlet in Silk Factory on Manandawadi Road here.

While the two outlets near Mysuru Zoo and Zoo complex, one each in K.R. Circle and Mayura Yatri Nivas on JLB Road is open from 11.30 pm to 8 pm, the outlet in Silk Factory is open from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

According to KSIC officials, the discount may continue after the festival and have urged the public to make their purchases only in the five KSIC outlets for genuine silk sarees.

