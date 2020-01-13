Railway Sports Ground gets floodlights, new pavilion
January 13, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The upgraded facilities at the Railway Sports Ground on KRS Road opposite CFTRI were inaugurated by South Western Railway (SWR) General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh during his annual inspection of SWR Mysuru   Division yesterday.

The flood-lit Railway Sports Ground with a new pavilion was inaugurated in the presence of Sujata Singh, President of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO), Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru, Senior Railway Officers and members of the Women’s Welfare Organisation of the Railway.

Earlier in the day, the new Badminton Court was inaugurated for the benefit of workshop employees.

Additional facilities include the ‘Khelo Mysuru’ Wall  and VIP Pavilion. 

The SWR General Manager appreciated this initiative of Mysuru Division and urged the Officers to continue the environment-friendly measures like development of parks, fountains etc.

The Sports Committee of Mysuru Division conceptualised this initiative and took it forward. Major amount has come from sponsorship without additional burden on revenues. This is another effort on the part of the Division under DRM  Aparna Garg to beautify Railway assets on KRS Road.

On the occasion, a friendly T-10 cricket match was conducted between GM XI and DRM XI. Post match, the performers and officials were awarded by the General Manager.

The newly-commissioned Division Stores Depot adjacent to the Sports Ground was also inaugurated by the General Manager.  after the match.

