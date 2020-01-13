‘Nali Kali’ coaches chug at Railway Colony Primary School
January 13, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager, South Western Railway (SWR), Hubballi, conducted the annual inspection at the Central Workshops, Ashokapuram, Mysuru on Saturday last. The Principal Heads of various Departments accompanied him.

During the inspection,  Sujatha Singh, President, South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO), inaugurated ‘Nali Kali’ (Joyful Learning) coaches at the Railway Colony Primary  School. 

Mysuru Railway Workshop adopted an innovative method of utilising two old condemned coaches, duly refurbishing the interiors with fans and lights providing safe and secure and different learning environment. 

In one coach, two class rooms for 4th and 5th Standards with teaching aids have been provided. Another coach provides a spacious meeting/activity hall to the children. The exteriors of the coaches are tastefully painted with emphasis on green environment, educative themes like water cycle. Two separate bio-toilets for the use of children have been provided.

During Workshop inspection, Ajay Kumar Singh inaugurated the Electrical Sub Station built under the workshop augmentation project. Various other facilities such as Renovated Drawing Office with required  facilities, Bio-Tank servicing facility for cleaning and servicing Bio-Toilets and a Shuttle Badminton Court with wooden floor for the use of employees were also inaugurated by the General Manager in the Central Workshop, Ashokapuram.

Besides, Singh reviewed the performance of the Workshops for the year 2019-20. While commending the performance of the Shops, he gave important and useful guidance to the Workshop administration on further improvement to the shops and employee’s welfare. 

He also met Union and Association representatives, according to a press release from P. Srinivasalu, Chief Workshop Manager, Ashokapuram, Mysuru.

