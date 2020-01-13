Pariksha Pe Charcha: Two students from Chamarajanagar to interact with PM Modi

January 13, 2020

Chamarajanagar: With stressful days round the corner for those appearing for their SSLC and 2nd PU exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with thousands of students prepping for the crucial board exams and speaking about the importance of “staying happy” and taking tests “without stress” during the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” event in New Delhi on Jan. 20.

This year, two students from Chamarajanagar have got a chance to interact with PM Modi. During the third edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event, which will be held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on Jan. 20, Class 10 students Arfath and Apoorva from the district have been selected to represent the State in the annual student interaction with PM Modi. Arfath, a class 10 student from Mellahalli Adarsha School, Yelandur taluk and Apoorva, also a class 10 student from Adarsha School in Gundlupet taluk got selected after they topped in an essay contest held for students of classes 9 to 12 by the Ministry of Human Resources Development in association with MyGov last month.

‘A Question Within’ was the essay written by Apoorva about her aspiration to work as a doctor and Arfath wrote on exams during selection process.

Arfath’s brother said that his family members are extremely happy to see him getting a chance to interact with PM Modi. “We come from a rural background and it is heartening that Arfath’s talent is being recognised,” he said. “Nowadays, students need to know the importance of agriculture. I will draw the attention of PM to take steps to educate children about this issue,” said Apoorva.

After registering themselves at Bengaluru on Jan. 16, they will be participating in the event at New Delhi on Jan. 20.

