Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi visits Suttur Mutt branch at B.R. Hills

January 13, 2020

Chamarajanagar: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, accompanied by his wife Roopanjali Gogoi, visited Suttur Shakha Mutt at B.R. Hills in Yelandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district this morning and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

The Gogoi couple, who were welcomed with mass rendering of vachanas by students, had breakfast at the Mutt, following which they interacted with the Seer for a few minutes. Later Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji honoured the couple with Mysuru Peta, Shawl, Phala Tamboola and presented an idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari as memento.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.

The former CJI left for Bengaluru via Mysuru by road this morning winding up his two-day visit to Chamarajanagar.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi arrived at Chamarajanagar by road on Sunday afternoon and drove straight to Haralukote Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple at Ramasamudra, a few kilometres away from Chamarajanagar town and offered prayers to the deity. The Gogoi couple were accorded a Poornakumbha reception by the temple priests. Thereafter, he visited Deenabandhu Ashrama at Housing Board Colony in the town and went around an exhibition featuring Swami Vivekananda, which was organised to mark Vivekananda Jayanti. The former CJI was very much impressed by the expo and distributed sweets to the students of the Ashrama, wishing them all success in their future.

The Gogoi couple stayed for the night at the State-run Jungle Lodges and Resorts at K.Gudi near B.R. Hills in Yelandur taluk.

