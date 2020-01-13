Devaraja Market Demolition Court gives clearance
News

Devaraja Market Demolition Court gives clearance

January 13, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore:  The Court has given clearance to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to demolish  and rebuild the heritage Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building.

Disclosing this to the media recently, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that the traders of Devaraja Market had moved the Court against the proposed demolition but the Court has instructed MCC to provide an alternative arrangement to the traders. The Court while giving the go ahead for the demolition, it instructed the MCC to  rebuild the structure by retaining its heritage parameters. 

He further said that an Expert Committee from Chennai had inspected the Market and confirming its dilapidated state, had also  suggested demolition.

Gurudatta Hegde recalled that a portion of Devaraja Market had collapsed in August 2016 and added that a meeting was held at MCC Council where a decision was taken to demolish the market building and reconstruct it. 

He said that a meeting of traders and Corporators would be conducted soon to chalk out the action plan for the reconstruction of a new Devaraja Market. 

He added that a Committee of experts would be constituted for reconstruction of Lansdowne building and arrive at a decision.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching