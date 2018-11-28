State Labour Minister inaugurates Renovated ESI Hospital

Eight years of ‘Labour of Indifference’ to inaugurate this ESI building which should have been a ‘Labour of Love’ for any Welfare State

Mysuru: With Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar failing to turn up, State Labour Minister Venkataramanappa inaugurated the renovated 100-bed ESI Hospital (Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital) on KRS Road in city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramanappa said that the hospital renovation began after the demolition of the old structure, with the then Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mallikarjuna Kharge laying the foundation stone for the new building on Feb. 19, 2011 when UPA Government was in power at the Centre.

Urging the Central Government to grant more funds for installation of modern medical equipment, Venkataramanappa said that the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has been asked to recruit 150 doctors, 73 paramedical staff and 100 nurses to the hospital, as it is the State’s responsibility for appointing personnel to ESI Hospitals.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, in his address, objected to Venkataramanappa’s attempts to put the blame on the Centre for the delay in execution of the hospital project.

Pointing out that the NDA Government had released Rs. 9 crore to complete the building, which was delayed due to complaints on shoddy and sub-standard works and financial irregularities, Simha said that there were some technical hurdles in handing over the hospital entirely to the State Government.

Regretting shortage of medical and other staff at the Hospital, the MP said that the State Government should comply with the norms laid out under the ESI Act in managing the Hospital.

Stating that the Mysuru ESI Hospital has asked the Centre to sanction Rs. 13.23 crore for installation of modern medical equipment, the MP directed the Hospital authorities to submit an estimate with item- wise breakup so that he could follow it up with the Centre and get 75 percent of the funds sanctioned immediately while the rest has to be borne by the State. The new Hospital has the much-needed lift facility, he added.

Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan, who also spoke, said that the Hospital building has been completed now with additional funds of Rs. 9 crore by the Centre.

Stressing on the need for providing comprehensive medical services to all ESI beneficiaries, the MP regretted that the new ESI Hospital that has come up at Nanjangud has been waiting for installation of medical equipment.

Calling upon both the State and Central Governments to see that the Nanjangud ESI Hospital becomes functional at the earliest as the town is an important Industrial Centre, providing jobs to thousands of people, Dhruvanarayan said it was the responsibility of every Government to ensure health for all. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra presided.

Mandya MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, ZP President Nayeema Sulthana, MLAs Tanveer Sait and M. Ashwin Kumar, ESIC member K.V. Shekar Raju, Corporators SBM Manju and Guruvinayak, ESIC Medical Commissioner Dr. P.L. Chaudhury, State Labour Commissioner S. Palaiah and others were present.

The 100-bed renovated ESI Hospital will cater to the medical needs of about 1,27,000 ESIC beneficiaries from six districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu.