India to top job market in next 30 years: Veerappa Moily

Vidya Vikas Educational Trust Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Mysuru: Former Union Minister and MP Dr. M. Veerappa Moily expressed confidence that with the kind of education that is being imparted both in the Government and Private educational institutions, there is no doubt that the country will top in availability of jobs in the next 30 years.

He was speaking after inaugurating the auditorium during the silver jubilee celebration of Vidya Vikas Educational Trust (VVET) on Mysuru-Bannur Road, here this morning and said that one of the ways to reach the top for any educational institution is to focus on research.

Citing the example of IT giant Infosys which started with an initial capital of just Rs.10,000, he said how it had employed many engineers and others in its company because of the output produced by many educational institutions in the last 25 years.

Everyone needs education and an institution like Vidya Vikas has classes right from Primary School to College in its campus which has students of all classes from the surrounding areas studying here.

Moily called upon the Universities, colleges and schools to change the syllabus every year if world class citizens have to be produced as they will then have a proper view of the universe.

“When I was the Education Minister I called for a change in the old syllabus during a Vice-Chancellors’ conference. Now I request the present Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda to take the idea forward,” he said.

He pointed out that just bookish knowledge will not help students to become talented but the role of the teachers is what will help them to gain the confidence.

Moily revealed that when he was the Education Minister he had appointed 12 lakh teachers with not an iota of corruption taking place. He also called upon the Backward Classes to shed the inferiority complex and prove that they are as intelligent as others.

VVET Chairman and former MLA Vasu welcomed. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, PES Education Trust (Mandya) President Dr. H.D. Chowdaiah, Academy of Liberal Education, Sullia, Dakshina Kannada President Dr. K.V. Chidananda, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MP Pratap Simha, former Vice- Chancellor of Mangalore and Goa Universities Prof. B. Sheik Ali, VVET Secretary V. Kaveesh Gowda and others were present.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was to inaugurate the celebrations, had not yet arrived from Hassan when we went to the press.