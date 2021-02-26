MP presents memorandum to Minister seeking more facilities at ESI Hospital
News

MP presents memorandum to Minister seeking more facilities at ESI Hospital

February 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha today presented a memorandum to Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, seeking more facilities at ESI Hospital located on KRS road, including addition of latest medical equipment estimated to cost Rs. 8,58,65,000 and recruitment of staff.

Simha, who met the Minister who had visited the Hospital for an inspection, apprised the Minister on the additional  facilities that the Hospital  needs for better health care of ESI beneficiaries and the lack of staff. Upon receiving the memorandum from the MP, Hebbar said the Government has approved sanction of   funds  required for purchase of medical equipment and also to recruit necessary staff members for the Hospital.

