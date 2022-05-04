Statewide transformer maintenance campaign from tomorrow

May 4, 2022

There are over 44,433 transformers in Mysuru district

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will launch a 10-day power transformer maintenance campaign from tomorrow (May 5) to ensure they remain in good working condition.

The campaign has been initiated by Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar and it will be a Statewide campaign till May 15.

CESC General Manager (Purchase) K.M. Munigopalaraju told Star of Mysore that there are over 44,433 transformers in Mysuru district and 8,271 in Mysuru city limits.

As per the Minister’s directive, from a lineman to the senior officer, everyone has to pay attention to transformer management. There have been blasts in transformers in some cases because of maintenance issues.

Necessary arrangements are being made after holding preliminary meetings. Officials will make site visits and inspect transformers. Issues such as additional load, problems in earthing and oil condition will be looked into and reports will be submitted to respective headquarters. Transformers aged above 15 years and also transformers that are in danger will be replaced immediately.