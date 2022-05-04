Fly to Hubballi from Mysuru thrice a week in one hour

May 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: IndiGo airlines has begun flight services from Mysuru to Hubballi. It will be a triweekly flight and the service was inaugurated at the Mysore Airport, Mandakalli, last evening.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath, Mysuru Travels Association President C.A. Jayakumar, Dr. Anil Thomas, industrialist S.K. Dinesh and others were present during the inauguration.

The airline will operate between the two routes every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The ATR plane 6E7189 will leave Hubballi at 5.05 pm and will reach Mysuru at 6.05 pm. The IndiGo flight 6E7191 will leave Mysuru at 6.25 pm and reach Hubballi at 7.40 pm.

The MP thanked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for the flights as it was the Minister who had asked IndiGo to explore the possibility of introducing flights from Hubballi to Mysuru and Mangaluru. The Centre and State Governments are committed to increase more flights and also upgrade the existing runway to handle bigger planes, he added.

The first day of the flight yesterday received a good response with 21 passengers coming to Mysuru from Hubballi and 24 fliers proceeding to Hubballi. The flight from Hubballi was accorded a water cannon salute on landing at the Mysore Airport.

Like the Mysore Airport, the Mangaluru International Airport got a direct flight connectivity to Hubballi from May 1. Operated by IndiGo using an ATR aircraft, the flights to Hubballi will fly four times a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday with flight 6E7189 arriving at Mangaluru at 6.05 pm and flight 6E7191 departing at 6.35 pm.

Airport Director Manjunath said that the Hubballi flight has initiated speedy connectivity between Mysuru and Hubballi and this will boost trade and commerce, promote business travel between the two cities and also give an impetus to tourism. The ticket price has been fixed at Rs. 3,450.

At present, travellers rely on trains and buses that usually take 12 hours to reach Hubballi. The direct flight will save a lot of time. “The flight duration to Hubballi from Mysuru is just one hour. We will see the response to the flight and decide on making it a daily flight if there are many takers to the flight. Also, we are looking at restarting the Belagavi flight that was stopped sometime ago,” Manjunath said.