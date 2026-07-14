Steal, Sip & Skip!

July 14, 2026

Burglar breaks into house, drinks chilled beer from fridge, skips town with gold and cash

Hunsur: In an unusual burglary, a thief who broke into a house at NES Colony in Hunsur not only decamped with gold jewellery and cash but also took time to drink chilled beer from the refrigerator before making his escape.

The incident occurred at the residence of Sachin Prakash, proprietor of SP Events, on Saturday night.

According to the Police, Sachin had locked the house on Saturday evening and left for Kushalnagar to attend an engagement ceremony scheduled for the following day.

The burglar gained entry by breaking open the front door lock and stole 149 grams of gold jewellery and Rs. 5.35 lakh in cash. Before leaving, however, he opened the refrigerator, consumed two bottles of beer inside the house and took another bottle with him.

At around 2.30 am, Sachin’s son, Aryan, arrived at the house with a friend from Bengaluru. He noticed a man drinking beer in a park opposite the house but did not suspect anything unusual.

Moments later, he found the front door forced open and immediately informed his father over the phone.

Aryan then returned to the park to look for the man, but he had disappeared by then. Sachin alerted his friends, who rushed to the house, and the Hunsur Town Police were subsequently informed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivamadaiah, Sub-Inspector Nagaiah, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravi, Anthony Cruz and other Police personnel visited the spot.

A fingerprint team and dog squad were also pressed into service as part of the investigation.

In his complaint, Sachin stated that the stolen valuables included his mother’s mangalya, gold earrings, bangles, gold coin and finger rings, besides his wife’s gold chain, pendants, earrings, hooks, a diamond ring and other ornaments, together weighing 149 grams. He also reported the theft of Rs. 5.35 lakh in cash.

The Hunsur Town Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the neighbourhood to identify and trace the accused.