Stone quarry crash in Gundlupet: Search on for workers buried under rocks

March 5, 2022

One body retrieved; huge boulders, mud mounds impede rescue operation

Minister Somanna visits spot; pulls up Mines officials for negligence

Gundlupet: Rescue operations are underway at Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk where landslides occurred at a stone quarry site trapping at least three persons.

The stone quarry collapsed yesterday noon and landslides occurred at three different locations inside one quarry site. Due to the impact, the boulders, along with mounds of mud, came crashing on earth movers and tippers that were digging soil and transporting the mud.

Eye-witnesses said that it took almost 10 minutes for the dust to settle down. They later saw a backhoe covered with rocks and mud. At the time of the incident, over 12 labourers were said to be working at the quarry.

While one dead body has been retrieved this morning, two are still believed to be trapped inside and chances of their survival are bleak. Over 20 personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 20 men from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and over 15 personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department are carrying out the rescue operations.

The rescue personnel landed in Gundlupet late last evening and started looking for the trapped victims at the crack of dawn today. The body of one worker trapped under rocks was pulled with the help of ropes.

To assist in identifying the trapped victims, a sniffer dog has been brought to the site and heavy machinery like bulldozers and backhoes are being used to cut and shift the stones. Difficulty in moving large-size boulders and stones was slowing down the rescue operation.

Those trapped have been identified as Hazeemulla, Miraj and Sarfaraz of Ghorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and they had come to Gundlupet in search of livelihood. According to their friends, Hazeemulla and Miraj operated a backhoe while Sarfaraz was their assistant.

Three other workers, who were injured, were rescued and hospitalised. One among them was saved by the Fire personnel.

The workers — Francis, Noor Ahamed and Ashraf — are recuperating at a hospital.

Doctors have said that the condition of all the three rescued workers is stable.

Last evening, IGP Southern Range Pravin Madhukar Pawar told reporters that the tragedy occurred after parts of a stone hillock came crashing down around 12.30 pm. The quarry site owner has been arrested.