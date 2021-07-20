Street Vending Zones: MCC receives eight objections for four vending spots

July 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has received eight objections for its proposed Street Vending Zones in city. The MCC, which has proposed to set up Vending Zones at seven places in city, had issued a public notification dated July 5, asking citizens to submit their objections, if any, in writing along with supporting documents by July 13.

MCC Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar, speaking to Star of Mysore yesterday, said that the MCC has received eight objections from Music Varsity and general public, against setting up of four Vending Zones near Saraswathipuram Swimming Pool, at Siddarthanagar, opposite St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bannimantap and adjacent to the Music Varsity.

The MCC Additional Commissioner said that a Town Vending Committee meeting was held on July 15 and the objections were discussed at the meeting during which it was opined that zinc sheets would be put up from the compound wall of the Music Varsity and at Saraswathipuram Swimming Pool so that it would not disturb the public. He further said that this proposal will be finalised by the Committee in another meeting at the MCC soon.

It may be recalled that MCC has proposed to establish 7 Vending Zones — Left side of the footpath on the stretch from Ballal Circle to Hemmige Circle on New Kantharaj Urs Road with Music University premises at the Northern side; Right side of the footpath on the stretch from Ballal Circle to Hemmige Circle on New Kantharaj Urs Road with Mayura Complex at the Southern side; In front of Swimming Pool Road in Saraswathipuram; Second Main Road, off Vijayanagar High Tension Road (from Sub-Registrar Office side towards Vidyavardhaka Engineering College side); Vacant space belonging to MCC in front of St. Joseph’s Hospital along Mysuru-Bengaluru Road; Near P&T Quarters on Bilal Masjid Road in N.R. Mohalla and vacant space belonging to MCC along the service road of T. Narasipur Main Road at Siddarthanagar.