Students demand holding of exams as per UGC guidelines

July 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of various colleges staged a protest under the banner of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) against the State Government’s decision to hold two semester examinations (odd number semester exams) for all Degree, Engineering, Diploma and Post Graduate courses in a span of just one month time.

The protest was staged in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in city yesterday. 

The protesters said the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines only to conduct final semester exams compulsorily and not other semesters. Valuation must be done on the basis of internals or previous semesters. 

The State Government, Universities and Technical Colleges must follow it in the interest of students, teachers and the general public. Holding other semester examinations amounts to contempt as the Supreme Court has directed to hold only final semester examination.

The protest was led by Subhas Joyappa, Aasia Begum, Sevanth Tejas, Manoj, Dhruva, Yashwanth and Vinay. 

Vidyavardhaka, Vidya Vikas and other college students took part in the protest.

