Driver killed as bus hits tree

July 20, 2021

Virajpet: The driver of the KSRTC Ambari Bus was killed on the spot, while the passengers escaped with minor injuries after the bus hit a roadside tree here yesterday.

The deceased is Swamy (43), son of Raju and a resident of Kolathur in T. Narasipur taluk.

Details: The KSRTC Ambari Bus (KA-40-F-1180) left for Kerala from Bengaluru on Sunday night and arrived at Virajpet at about 4 am on Monday. The bus then left for Kannanur and while proceeding at Makutta Vatikolli in Kodagu at about 4.45 am, the brakes reportedly failed. The driver in a bid to bring the bus to a halt on the slope road, lost control and hit a roadside tree.

Due to the impact, the front portion of the bus was badly damaged. Driver Swamy, who suffered serious injuries, died on the spot, Police said. A total of 19 passengers escaped with minor injuries. A woman passenger has been admitted to a hospital at Iriti in Kerala. Bus Conductor Prakash, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at the General Hospital.

Virajpet Rural Police, Kerala’s Fire Brigade personnel, Virajpet Town Panchayat Member Mohammed Rafi and residents Chuppa Nagaraju, Shafiq, Girish, Razak and Shabeer, with the help of a crane conducted a four-hour long rescue operation.

Based on the complaint from Conductor Prakash, Virajpet Rural Inspector Siddalinga B. Banase, has initiated further action.

The body of Swamy was shifted to Virajpet Government Hospital where post-mortem was conducted and later handed over to the family members.

MLA K.G. Bopaiah, Tahsildar Yoganand, KSRTC officials visited the hospital. Dy.SP Jayakumar, Circle Inspector Sridhar and staff visited the spot.