Traffic Cops continue footpath encroachment clearance drive

July 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Traffic Police, who have undertaken footpath encroachment clearance in city, continued the drive yesterday also. They cleared footpaths on Rave Beedhi and Gandhi Square in Devaraja Traffic limits, Chamaraja Double Road in K.R. Traffic limits, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road and New Sayyaji Rao Road in N.R. Traffic limits, Male Mahadeshwara Road in Siddarthanagar Traffic limits and on Hebbal Main Road and Valmiki Road in V.V. Puram Traffic Police limits.

The Police also issued warning to shopkeepers not to stock items on footpaths and got them cleared immediately. A few shopkeepers, who had put up name boards and advertisement boards on footpaths were also cleared making way for pedestrians.

Some shopkeepers had constructed walls and sheds by encroaching footpath. Notices were issued to them to clear the same in a day. DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna warned the shopkeepers that action would be taken against them if they do not clear the footpath on their own.

Fifteen cases were registered against those who had encroached footpaths and a report has been submitted to the Court. Also, cases were registered against 15 persons under Motor Vehicle Act for parking their vehicles on footpath and causing inconvenience to pedestrians. A total of Rs. 5,100 spot fines were collected from offenders and notices served to 58 persons in this regard.