Stroking his way to glory

November 13, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is home for many musical and fine arts talents, who have put the city’s name in world map. One such talent who has aimed to make a name for himself at the national and international-level is Shashank Bharadwaj, a young talented artiste from city.

Having born into a family of musicians, Shashank is a trained Karnatak vocalist and a mandolin artiste. His father ‘Keerthana Chatura’ late M.S. Ramesh, was a mandolin artiste, who also owned a toy and furniture manufacturing company. ‘Keerthana Ratnam’ Konanur Seetharamashastry, his grandfather, too was a famed artiste.

Shashank learnt Karnatak classical vocal from Vidu. Kamala Rajalakshmi, Vidu. R.N. Srilatha and Vid. Sringeri H.S. Nagaraj. He underwent training in violin from Gayathri Ramesh, his mother. With music being in his blood, it was evident that Shashank would take up music as his career. But the talented artiste chose the field of painting and has succeeded in creating art pieces.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Shashank said that though he learnt music, he was always interested in painting. “It was my father who taught me the art of drawing when I was five years old. Unfortunately, he passed away when I was six. But, I continued to practice,” he added.

It was in 2011 that this talented artiste took painting seriously. His one visit to Chitrasanthe in Bengaluru inspired him to pursue painting professionally. A self-taught artist, Shashank was guided by artist Balu Bhaskar in oil paintings. He has mastered Mysore Painting and embossing as well.

Shashank has the credit of restoring paintings of yesteryear artists such as Ramanarasaiah, Madhuguri Ramu, Padma Shri S.N. Swamy and others. He has also restored the portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by famous artist Keshavayya.

In recognition of his works, this young talent was conferred titles like ‘Ovia Chemmal’ meaning ‘Legendary Artiste’ by Puttumariyamma Temple in Salem (Tamil Nadu) and “Kala Tapasvi” by Mysore Sahitya and Samskruthika Prathishtana.

Shashank is not only famous in this part of the world but also in countries such as Bahrain, USA and Australia. He is one among a few artists to have been approached by the famous UK-based Rosemary & Co Artists Brushes Ltd., to review their brushes.

Among a few paintings that he has done is the portrait of famous Sanskrit scholar Appayya Dixitar in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu. A software engineer by profession, Shashank is also an authorised artist of Handicraft Commission, Government of India.

Having completed his B.Sc from NIE in Mysuru, he pursued his Master’s in Computer Application (MCA) from PES College, Mandya. Shashank’s younger sister M.R. Srividya is also a trained classical singer and a Bharatanatyam artiste.

Shashank, who works from 9 am to 5 pm in Bengaluru, conducts art classes for children between 6 pm and 7.30 pm. Later, he dedicates his time to complete his pending projects. A resource person at the Advaitha Research Centre in Sringeri, Shanshank plans to dedicate his life to art by sharing his knowledge among other like-minded persons.

— VNS