Unprofessional behaviour by Cops at Police Station

November 13, 2019

Sub-Inspector, ASI on duty indulge in fight

Mandya: Law Keepers displaying unprofessional behaviour and indulging in a fight inside the Police Station over night beat deployment, has come to light lately at Basaralu Police Station in the taluk.

The Cops, who indulged in the fight, are Sub-Inspector (SI) Jayagowri and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shivananjegowda.

SI Jayagowri has lodged a complaint accusing that ASI Shivananjegowda caught her uniform collar and assaulted her.

Complaint: According to the complaint, SI Jayagowri has stated that on Nov.9 (Saturday), after providing security to the Chief Minister’s programme at K.R. Pet returned to Basaralu Police Station at 4 pm and instructed ASI Shivananjegowda to deploy personnel for night beat.

She further stated in her complaint that the ASI told her that there was no staff following which she (SI) told the ASI to go home and take rest and come for night duty. Irked over this, ASI Shivananjegowda told the SI that he had worked since morning besides asking the SI to deploy others for the night beat besides refusing to come for the night duty.

Soon, wordy duel ensued between the two and the ASI asked SI Jayagowri to come to the Writer’s chamber and told her that he would teach her a lesson. When Jayagowri went to the Writer’s chamber, the ASI caught hold of her uniform collar, manhandled her and scolded her using foul language, the complaint stated.

SI Jayagowri has also stated that Head Constable Obedulla Khan, Constable Kalavathi and Jeep Driver Shivakumar were witness to the incident.

A case has been registered against ASI Shivananjegowda under IPC Section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

The truth behind SI Jayagowri’s complaint will come out only after an official-level enquiry.

But whatever it is, law keepers, who are supposed to protect the public, indulging in fight at the Police Station is a matter of grave concern.

