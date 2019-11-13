Hunsur by-election: H.P. Manjunath files nomination as Congress candidate
News

Hunsur by-election: H.P. Manjunath files nomination as Congress candidate

November 13, 2019

Hunsur: H.P. Manjunath filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate this morning for Hunsur Assembly by-election on Dec.5.

Manjunath visited several temples and mosque in town, garlanded the bust of Devaraj Urs and submitted the nomination papers at the Assistant Commissioner’s Office. He held a meeting at the Congress Party Office also.

Without any fanfare, Manjunath filed the papers accompanied by his mother Rathnamma.

Manjunath said that he filed the papers today being an auspicious day. Having submitted without B-Form, he added that he would file again along with the B-Form.

