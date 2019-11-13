Shilpakala Academy Chairman to be felicitated on Nov. 17

November 13, 2019

Mysuru: Internationally renowned sculptor of Mysuru city, Veeranna Manappa Arkasali will be felicitated on being appointed as the Chairman of Karnataka Shilpakala Academy by the Government of Karnataka.

The function is organised by Gayana Sabha, Mysuru, at Kalpa Kshethra auditorium in Vijayanagar on Nov. 17 at 6 pm.

Dr. M.S.Bhaskar, a Neuro-Surgeon and Hindustani Classical Music Vocalist, will preside.

The following experts will speak on the works of Veeranna: K.V. Subramanyam, Art Historian & Contemporary Art Critic; Prof.Chandrashekhar, retd. Head, Department of Philosophy, University of Mysore and Vijay Rao, ex-Dean, Department of Art History, CAVA.

Veeranna holds a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts with specialisation in Sculpture from College of Fine Arts, Chithrakala Parishath, Bengaluru University. He is also a professional photographer, trained by Pallon N. Dharuwala of California Brooks Institute, focusing on Fashion, Interior and calendar photography.

A versatile sculptor, Veeranna has exhibited amazing talent equally in Stone Carving, Bronze casting, and Wood Carving. He has been a Resource Person in major workshops conducted by different State Academies of the country. As a Hindustani Classical Music vocalist, he has won awards in many competitions. He has accompanied on tanpura, music maestros like Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt Rajeev Tharanath, Pt Venkateshkumar and many more.His sculptures have been exhibited in internationally known art galleries.

Presently, Veeranna is a member of the faculty at Department of Sculpture, Chamarajendra Govt College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru.

