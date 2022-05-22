Student drowns in waterfalls
News

Student drowns in waterfalls

May 22, 2022

Napoklu: A 16-year-old student, who had gone for a picnic along with his friends to a waterfalls, was drowned after he slipped and fell into it yesterday evening. The incident took place at Parekadu in Perur village near Ballammavatti.

The deceased student has been identified as Afsal, son of Harris, a resident of Kottamudi village.

Afsal, along with five of his friends had come to Laughing Falls, located inside an estate at Parekadu yesterday afternoon, where he slipped and fell into the falls yesterday evening and drowned. Napoklu Police have registered a case and are investigating the same.

