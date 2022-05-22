Bharath Parikrama – Bike Rally taken out in city

May 22, 2022

Mysuru: Kreeda Bharathi, Mysuru, in association with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Mysuru, had organised ‘Bharath Parikrama – Bike Rally’ in city this morning as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In all, 100 bikers, including 50 male and female participants, took part in the bike rally which was flagged off by NCC Group Head Quarters, Mysuru Group Commander Col. R.R. Menon from Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city. The rally passed through Nazarbad Police Station, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, K.R. Circle, Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Millennium Circle and reached Srirangapatna. All the bikers enthusiastically began their ride by shouting the slogan ‘Bharat Mataki Jai.’

Speaking on the occasion, Menon wished luck to all the participants who had come forward to take part in the rally. “It is a pleasure to see all the participants actively taking part in the rally to showcase the unity of India and pay their tributes to the country. I wish everyone to return safely.”

DYES Mysuru Director Suresh Kandavara welcomed the dignitaries. Programme Organiser Santhosh Srirangapatna, Bravery Award Winner Sapper H.N. Mahesh, Aadithya Adhikari Hospital Chief Dr. Chandrashekar, Kreeda Bharathi-Mysuru District President Dr. P.N. Ganesh Kumar, Secretary Amrith Purohith, Kreeda Bharathi-Mysore Mahanagar President Subramanya, Secretary Vinod Kadam, Co-ordinator H.M. Srikanta and others were present.

Mysuru is one among the 225 places in the country where ‘Bharath Parikrama – Bike Rally’ was launched at the same time today. The rally, which aims to cover the whole country within three hours, entered Karnataka from Tamil Nadu side and passes through Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Belagavi, before entering Maharastra.