Student found dead at hostel; Parents cry foul

February 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A PUC student was found hanging at a hostel run by Backward Classes and Minorities (BCM) Department at Saraswathipuram yesterday. The parents of the student, however, have alleged that their son has been murdered.

The student has been identified as B.M. Akshay Kumar (18) who was studying first PUC (Science) at Government Pre-University College, Lakshmipuram. He is the son of Bilikere Gram Panchayat former Member S. Mahadev and Bhagyamma couple.

Akshay had gone home for some days and had returned to the hostel only a week back. On Thursday, his father had come to the hostel and had spoken with him and he seemed fine, said the parents. But he was found hanging and this has shocked the parents.

Parents alleged that neither the Police are giving them information nor the other students of the hostel. All are feigning ignorance, they alleged and said that someone would have killed Akshay and left the body hanging to give an impression of suicide.

Some friends said that Akshay had confided with them that it was difficult for him to cope up with Science subjects. His room door was locked from inside and though it looked like a suicide, the Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Akshay’s parents.