Government considering constitution of Seventh Pay Commission: Bommai
News, Top Stories

February 19, 2022

Benglauru: Maintaining that the Government will decide on the formation of Seventh Pay Commission for revision of pay-scales of State Government servants after discussing the matter with officials before the commencement of budget session of the State Legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Government has planned to recruit 40,000 employees.

Replying to a question by MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda of JD(S) and Arun Shahapur and A. Devegowda of BJP in the Legislative Council on Thursday, Bommai said that the pay-scale of Government servants was last revised in 2017-18.

Stating that the wage difference between Central and State Government employees persists even after the implementation of the State’s Sixth Pay Commission recommendations, Srikantegowda said he has  learnt that 25 States of the country have been paying the same scale to their employees as that of the Central Government. Karnataka too should follow other States in payment of wages, the MLC urged. When Srikantegowda  also sought the attention of the Chief Minister on 2 lakh job vacancies, Bommai said that the Government has started recruitment of 15,000 teachers, 16,000 Policemen and  14,000 others for vacancies in Kalyana Karnataka region.

