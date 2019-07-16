Students ill after drinking poison-laced water; recovering at hospital
News

Students ill after drinking poison-laced water; recovering at hospital

Mandya:  Even as the Sulwadi Maramma Temple prasadam poisoning incident where over 17 people lost their lives and many people scarred for life is fresh in the minds of people, 11 students took ill after consuming poison-laced drinking water at the Government High School at A. Hulkere  in the taluk yesterday.

The students, who fell sick and were admitted to a PHC where they are recovering are Chandan, Somashekar, Darshan, Dhanush, Shivalinga, Yashwanth, Mayur Gowda, Chandu, Prajwal, Teju and Nisha. 

Yesterday at about 10.30 am, the students consumed drinking water and complained of stomach pain. All students are said to be out of danger.

July 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching