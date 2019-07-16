Students ill after drinking poison-laced water; recovering at hospital

Mandya: Even as the Sulwadi Maramma Temple prasadam poisoning incident where over 17 people lost their lives and many people scarred for life is fresh in the minds of people, 11 students took ill after consuming poison-laced drinking water at the Government High School at A. Hulkere in the taluk yesterday.

The students, who fell sick and were admitted to a PHC where they are recovering are Chandan, Somashekar, Darshan, Dhanush, Shivalinga, Yashwanth, Mayur Gowda, Chandu, Prajwal, Teju and Nisha.

Yesterday at about 10.30 am, the students consumed drinking water and complained of stomach pain. All students are said to be out of danger.

