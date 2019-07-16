State Government releases water from KRS to Visvesvaraya Canal

Water to be released till July 25

Mandya: There was a feeling of joy among the farming community with the State Government releasing water from KRS to Visvesvaraya Canal for a period of 10 days from today.

The decision to release water was taken yesterday during an emergency meeting of Irrigation Consultative Committee involving Ministers and Legislators from Cauvery Command Area and members of Cauvery Monitoring Committee in Bengaluru which discussed the plight of farmers and cattle in the area that depends on water from KRS, said a press release from KRS Modernisation and Medium Project Circle Engineer B.N. Ramakrishna.

Water to the canal was released from July 14 midnight with a clear instruction to farmers not use the water for cultivating new crops but to use them for standing crops. The Irrigation Department has also said that only the farmers will be responsible in case the instructions are not followed.

KRS water level: The water level in KRS was recorded at 90.65 ft this morning with an inflow of 2,942 cusecs and outflow of 403 cusecs. The water storage at the reservior was recorded at 16.329 TMC ft.

Ministers G.T. Devegowda, D.C. Thammanna, S.R. Mahesh, Legislators of Mandya, T. Narasipur, Periyapatna and other Committee members were present at the meeting.

