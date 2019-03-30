Students locked up for non-payment of fees
Periyapatna:  About eight students, all studying in Sri Basaveshwara Convent in classes one to four,  were found locked up and deprived of food for non-payment of fees, by the Head Master and other teachers.

The students who had gone to write the exams had not returned even by 3 pm. The worried parents Basavaraj, P. Kumar and others reached the school and found the students locked in a room.

The Head Master had threatened the parents earlier that the exam papers of the students will not be collected nor will they be given any transfer certificate  unless they pay the fees.

The parents who were helpless on the face of this threat had approached Education Officer Chikkaswamy and local MLA  K. Mahadev and explained the situation to them urging them to allow them some more time to pay the fees. But this was to no avail.

Only when the parents threatened to launch an agitation were the eight students released after warning the parents that they must pay the fees.

Parents Basavaraj and Kumar have warned that if the higher officials do not investigate into the matter and take action against the school authorities, they would intensify their agitation.

