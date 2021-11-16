Students protest against II PU mid-term exam schedule

November 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Terming the PU Board’s mid-term exam schedule for II PU students as unscientific and illogical, hundreds of PU students under the banner of AIDSO (All India Democratic Students Organisation) staged a demonstration near Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road here this morning.

Maintaining that the Department of Pre-University Education has issued a circular on Nov.12 on the conduct of mid-term exam, according to which the exam will be held as a Board exam starting from Nov.29, the students questioned the time-table and also the changed format of the exam, which is detrimental to the interests of the students.

Wondering how students can prepare for the exam in such a short time, they urged the Department to hold the mid-term exam at the College-level itself as is the practice and also not to link the evaluation and performance in this exam with that of the annual exam. They also demanded that the annual exam, which is likely to take place in April, be conducted in June in the wake of COVID crisis.

AIDSO office-bearers B.J. Subash, Chandrahas, Asiya Begum, Mayura, Nithin and others were present.