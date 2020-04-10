Students travel extra mile to get their quota of Mid-day Meal ration

April 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With schools shut on account of COVID-19 lockdown, the Education Department has distributed ration (rice and dal) meant for Mid-day Meal Scheme for the 21-day period to students as an alternative measure.

While some students received their quota at their doorsteps others who had left their homes were asked to pick up their ration at their schools.

There are a total of 2,26,000 school students in the district, including Government, aided, unaided and private schools, studying in classes from 1 to 10.

While each student from 1st to 5th std. is given ration at a quantity of 100 gm rice and 50 gm dal per day, every student from 6th to 10th is given 150 gm rice and 75 gm dal per day.

ISKCON was providing food to 18,000 children in the district under Mid-day Meal Scheme and following the lockdown, ISKCON has returned the ration that it had in stock, to the schools to which it was serving, for distribution among the students. Likewise in other schools where Mid-day Meal workers used to prepare food out of rice and dal supplied by Food and Civil Supplies Department, the Mid-day workers resorted to home delivery to available students.

DDPI Dr. Panduranga said that 95 percent of the school students have been distributed rice and dal for the 21-day period (Mar.21 to Apr.11) during which schools were supposed to function while the rest five percent were asked to come to the school along with their teachers to collect the ration. During distribution, it was ensured that students maintained social distancing, he added.

