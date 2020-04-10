A warrior of a different kind

April 10, 2020

Student from Meghalaya takes on a mission to feed stray dogs

Mysore/Mysuru: It has been 17 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown. This meant people staying indoors, which they are.

Mahatma Gandhi’s quote reads, “The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” And in a country like India, many animals are considered to be the celestial vehicles of Gods, including dogs. The lucky ones do find a home for themselves and the rest are strays.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, all of us humans are well-stocked and well-fed and are living in the comforts of our homes. But who is to care for the stray dogs whose source of food were hotels, roadside food carts and people who now and then would feed them biscuits. With no hotels open and hardly people on the roads, the plight of these four-legged creatures is disheartening.

Here is a Corona warrior of a different kind, the one caring for these stray dogs, coming out of her house, risking herself and ensuring food for the dogs in different parts of the city. She is Monika Kharsanchai, a native of Meghalaya, currently pursuing her final year MSW at JSS College, Ooty Road and a resident of Dattanagar in city. Till date, she has fed around 368 stray dogs.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Monika said, “We humans can demand food and get it. But what about these mute animals, which also need food to survive? Before the lockdown, these stray dogs used to get some food through bakeries, hotels, or people who would feed biscuits or some leftovers. But now, with everything closed, it is our duty to care for these creatures. I started feeding dogs in different parts of the city during evening from Mar. 24 with money from my own pocket. Then, I approached People for Animals (PFA), which provided me with 12 kgs Pedigree (Dog food). Two of my friends have also contributed generously towards this.”

“I make about 5 kgs of rice every day into which I mix Parle-G biscuits and Pedigree. Some dogs don’t eat Pedigree that is why I mix it with rice and biscuits to ensure good nutrition. Then, I load the food into a bucket, carry around 8 to 10 bowls and feed strays, between 7 pm and 9.30 pm in Dattanagar, Chamundipuram, Ballal Circle, Gunduraonagar and en route to any dogs or cats I find. I place the bowls, put the food and once the dogs are fed, I clean the bowls and go to the next location. Till date, from Mar. 24 to Apr. 8, I have fed 368 dogs. I don’t care much about the cost,” Monika says with a lot of contentment.

“The dogs, like us humans, have the right to live and survive. So, here is a sincere request to all of you to please feed biscuits or some leftovers to stray dogs in your neighbourhood,” she urges.