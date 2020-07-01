Night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in Mysuru from July 3

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has revised the night curfew hours in the wake of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. In city, from Friday, July 3, there will be no public movement from 6 pm every day.
The administration has revised the timings of the night curfew in consultation with Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar. The Minister held a meeting with District authorities at the new DC Office this morning.
According to the new order, the night curfew will remain from 6 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier 8 pm to 5 am timing. Those who do not wear masks and ignore social distancing norms will be fined Rs. 200 in Mysuru City Corporation limits and Rs. 100 in rural parts.
A request from govt. Officials please block inter state movement for public, only goods vehicle, private transport vehicles with goods should be allowed. Automatically covid-19 spread will be stopped. Less hours of work means people gather or rush, curfew is not all required
Dear sir, Buses coming from Bangalore to Mysore upto 9 pm.
There is one train coming from Bangalore reaches Mysore at 9 pm.
What should these people do if there is curfew after 6 pm?
Do you allow taxi or auto after 6 pm ?? Be strict in everything.
If there is curfew, how can one go to Medical stores even if it is opened ??
Political leaders like the Gowdas and Yeddi the Cheddi CM , religious seers, ministers were all allowed to congregate in groups for one reason or the other,assuming that the Corona Virus has gone away. It has not and is spreading and causing deaths NOW, because the Virus is juston an increasing curve and has yet to reach the peak. Your PM prattled,that other countries were worse,even though he knew unlike India, whichno foreigner wants to visit, countries like US and those in Europe, receive hundreds of thousands of visitors. India and Mysuru has to endure this type of lockdowns and curfews for many more months to come.