Night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in Mysuru from July 3
Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, News

Night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in Mysuru from July 3

July 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has revised the night curfew hours in the wake of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. In city, from Friday, July 3, there will be no public movement from 6 pm every day.

The administration has revised the timings of the night curfew in consultation with Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar. The Minister held a meeting with District authorities at the new DC Office this morning.

According to the new order, the night curfew will remain from 6 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier 8 pm to 5 am timing. Those who do not wear masks and ignore social distancing norms will be fined Rs. 200 in Mysuru City Corporation limits and Rs. 100 in rural parts.

3 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in Mysuru from July 3”

  1. Ravi Chandran says:
    July 1, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    A request from govt. Officials please block inter state movement for public, only goods vehicle, private transport vehicles with goods should be allowed. Automatically covid-19 spread will be stopped. Less hours of work means people gather or rush, curfew is not all required

    Reply
  2. Prof. Hemmige S Yathirajan says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Dear sir, Buses coming from Bangalore to Mysore upto 9 pm.
    There is one train coming from Bangalore reaches Mysore at 9 pm.
    What should these people do if there is curfew after 6 pm?
    Do you allow taxi or auto after 6 pm ?? Be strict in everything.
    If there is curfew, how can one go to Medical stores even if it is opened ??

    Reply
  3. Hey Covid-19!! says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Political leaders like the Gowdas and Yeddi the Cheddi CM , religious seers, ministers were all allowed to congregate in groups for one reason or the other,assuming that the Corona Virus has gone away. It has not and is spreading and causing deaths NOW, because the Virus is juston an increasing curve and has yet to reach the peak. Your PM prattled,that other countries were worse,even though he knew unlike India, whichno foreigner wants to visit, countries like US and those in Europe, receive hundreds of thousands of visitors. India and Mysuru has to endure this type of lockdowns and curfews for many more months to come.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching