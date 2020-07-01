Night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in Mysuru from July 3

July 1, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has revised the night curfew hours in the wake of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. In city, from Friday, July 3, there will be no public movement from 6 pm every day.

The administration has revised the timings of the night curfew in consultation with Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar. The Minister held a meeting with District authorities at the new DC Office this morning.

According to the new order, the night curfew will remain from 6 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier 8 pm to 5 am timing. Those who do not wear masks and ignore social distancing norms will be fined Rs. 200 in Mysuru City Corporation limits and Rs. 100 in rural parts.