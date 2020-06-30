Default on submission of details of COVID-19 suspects: DC issues final warning to Private Hospitals

June 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As fresh COVID-19 positive cases are being reported from across the District almost every other day in the past couple of weeks, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has warned private hospitals of action if they fail to submit details of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness), ILI (Influenza Like Illness) and COVID-19 symptomatic patients, who are treated in their respective hospitals, on a daily basis.

The DC said that in the wake of spurt in COVID positive cases, private hospitals were asked over phone and via e-mail to upload medical reports of patients who visited their hospitals complaining of symptoms similar to SARI, ILI and COVID diseases, through the website http://kpme.karnataka.tech/index.php/login, on a daily basis. But some hospitals are found not doing so and this was evident from the fact that an elderly man, who died recently, was found COVID positive a few days after his death and in another case, the hospital authorities had failed to report the death of a man due to COVID, he said.

Pointing out that it is mandatory for all private hospitals to upload medical reports and other details of symptomatic patients visiting them, on a daily basis, Abhiram Sankar said that this was the last warning being issued to private hospitals over the issue. Action will be initiated under the KPME Act against those hospitals found defaulting and their registration cancelled, he cautioned.

Mandatory for public to wear face masks

Meanwhile, Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar has appealed the public to fully co-operate with the District Administration in stopping the spread of the deadly pandemic.

In a press release issued on Monday, the DC said that the members of the public visiting any Govt. Office must compulsorily wear face masks and use hand sanitisers before entering the Office. Pointing out that those not wearing face masks will not be allowed inside the Offices, he said that following COVID guidelines such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers is key for ensuring the safety and health of not only their own but also that of the Govt. staff, who are fighting the deadly pandemic and their family members.