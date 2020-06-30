Stricter Night Curfew: City Top Cop
Stricter Night Curfew: City Top Cop

June 30, 2020

Total lockdown on all Sundays from July 5 to Aug. 2

Mysore/Mysuru: As a tough measure to contain the spread of the deadly COVID, the Mysuru City Police have enforced a stricter night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am across the city on all days with immediate effect.

In a press release, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that as night curfew begins at 8 pm, all shops, commercial establishments and other business enterprises are instructed to shut down half-an-hour earlier (7.30 pm) in order to enable their staff to return home. 

Also no member of the public, barring those engaged in essential services and activities, will be allowed on the streets. The daily night curfew (8 pm to 5 am) will be in force until further notice, the release said.

The release further said that as notified earlier, there will be total lockdown on all Sundays from July 5 to Aug. 2, during which all business and commercial activities, barring essential services and medical shops will be completely banned for the day.

