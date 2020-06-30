Mysuru reports third COVID-19 death

June 30, 2020

Nine more positive cases today

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District reported its third COVID-19 death as a 36-year-old man died of the deadly pandemic at the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road in city this morning.

The deceased, a staffer at the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department in Bengaluru, had returned to his native village Kanchinakere in K.R. Nagar taluk about a week ago after complaining of mild fever. As his fever did not cease, he visited K.R. Hospital in the city a couple of days ago for a check-up, when he was tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was immediately admitted at the designated COVID-19 Hospital. But despite the treatment, he breathed his last this morning, it is learnt.

Sources said that his last rites will be conducted in the city as per the State protocol for the conduct of final rites in respect of COVID-19 deaths.

The 36-year-old man’s death is the third one reported from the District following the outbreak of the deadly pandemic over three months ago.

The first COVID death was that of an 87-year-old man, who died at a private hospital in the city on June 24. Later, the lab tests of his throat swab samples tested positive for Coronavirus. The second death was that of a 70-year-old man on June 26. The man was being treated at COVID Hospital after he was found symptomatic of SARI disease.

Nine new cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded nine more COVID positive cases today, taking the total tally of cumulative cases in Mysuru district to 270.