Rising COVID-19 cases: Health Department launches door-to-door campaign
June 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 positive cases rising by the day in Mysuru district, the Health Department has launched a door-to-door awareness campaign-cum-survey across the district. About 900 teams comprising more than 2,000 ASHA workers and other health staff are visiting households to check the residents for Coronavirus symptoms such as cough, cold and fever and also for ILI (Influenza like Illness).

The teams together have tested more than 1,100 people for ILI symptoms since May 22, during which only two people tested Corona positive. In the initial lockdown days in the months of March and April, only 678 quarantined persons were tested for the symptoms. Later, following the relaxations in lockdown regulations, people were also checked for ILI symptoms. 

During the course of the campaign, those found suffering from diabetes, cancer, heart ailments, respiratory problems, kidney dialysis, paralysis etc., were subjected to thermal screening. Those found suffering from cough, cold and fever were directly taken to the designated health centres, where their throat swab and blood samples were collected and sent for testing to Laboratories. All such persons were asked not to be in contact with anyone till the Lab report came.

Throat swab collection centres

The throat swab collection centres are at the District Hospital on KRS road, which is the COVID-19 designated hospital, K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, Primary Health Centre (PHC) near Kurubarahalli Circle on Chamundi Hill road, PHC, Rajendranagar, PHC, Bannimantap and all Taluk Hospitals           of the District.

Meanwhile, swab collection at the Health Centre in Makkala Koota, located close to Sarada Vilas College in Krishnamurthypuram, has been temporarily stopped owing to flooding of the premises following the recent rains.  District Vector-borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. Chidambara said that people having cough, cold and fever must come forward for undergoing a thorough medical check up.

Pointing out that the Government has come up with a slogan for the people ‘Our life, our responsibility’, he stressed on the need for everyone to take precautionary and safety measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and also to be safe from Vector-borne diseases like Dengue and Chikungunya which are often found to break out during the rainy season.

