Total lockdown on Sundays: Zoo to remain open on Tuesdays instead of Sundays

June 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of increasing number of Corona positive cases, the Government has decided to implement complete lockdown on coming four Sundays (July 5, 12, 19 and 26). Hence, the Mysuru Zoo will also be closed on Sundays. 

However, the Zoo, which used to remain closed on Tuesdays (weekly holiday) for maintenance, will be open for visitors on the coming four Tuesdays (July 7, 14, 21, 28).

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni said that as the Government has ordered complete lockdown on four coming Sundays, it has been decided   to keep the Zoo open for public on all the coming four Tuesdays. 

Though the Zoo was open even today (Tuesday), only 45 members have visited the Zoo till afternoon, he said and added “After lockdown was relaxed and Zoo was open to visitors, on an average 150-200 people visited the Zoo every day. We have taken all precautions to contain the spread of pandemic and to keep our staff, visitors, birds and animals safe but still number of visitors are less.”

